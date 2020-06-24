Lubbock- 71 passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Earlene was born on March 15, 1949, to J. C. and Earline Terry. She graduated from Dunbar High School She is survived by her son, Richard (Manuela) Terry; four grandchildren, LaTedra Crick, D'Andre Terry, Krishaun Terry, and Kymera Terry; three great-grandchildren, Marianna Crick, Kareem, Terry, and Ahmir Terry; a host of other relatives and friends.