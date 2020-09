Lubbock- 71 passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Earlene was born to Earlene Thompson and J. C. Terry on March 15, 1949. She is survived by her son; Richard (Manuela) Terry; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.