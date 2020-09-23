1/1
Earnest Lee Marshall
1958 - 2020
Lubbock- 62 passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Earnest was born on January 30, 1958, in Lubbock, TX to John and Attee Marshall. He graduated from Hale Center High School and continued his education in Fresno, CA on a football scholarship. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Natalie Childress; three daughters, Carissa Johnson, Shalee White, and Deliverance Marshall; five sons, Darwin Johnson, Demetrius Marshall, Darius Marshall, Earnest Marshall, and Bradley Nash; sister, Mary Dawki; five John Marshall, Jr., Larry Marshall, Charles Marshall, Benny Marshall, and Johnie Marshall; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
