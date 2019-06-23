|
Matador, Texas- Ed D. Smith, age 77 of Matador passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Matador. Interment will follow at East Mound Cemetery in Matador. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Matador. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home in Floydada He is survived by his wife Betty, his daughters, and his Roberts-Smith extended family, consisting of Kelly McCall (Sherri), Kip McCall (Jill); and Tanya Griswold; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. Memorials may be sent to East Mound Cemetery, Senior Citizens, Motley County Library, Friends of Motley County Historic Jail, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019