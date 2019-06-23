Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore-Rose Funeral Home - Floydada
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Matador, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Matador, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed D. Smith


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ed D. Smith Obituary
Matador, Texas- Ed D. Smith, age 77 of Matador passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Matador. Interment will follow at East Mound Cemetery in Matador. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Matador. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home in Floydada He is survived by his wife Betty, his daughters, and his Roberts-Smith extended family, consisting of Kelly McCall (Sherri), Kip McCall (Jill); and Tanya Griswold; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. Memorials may be sent to East Mound Cemetery, Senior Citizens, Motley County Library, Friends of Motley County Historic Jail, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now