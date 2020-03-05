|
Idalou- Ed Wilbanks, age 83, of Idalou, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Idalou United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Moore Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Ed was born on April 5, 1936 in Artesia, New Mexico to William Bradford and Rosa Lee (Bennett) Wilbanks. He graduated from Idalou High School in 1954. On June 27, 1958 he married the love of his life, Evelyn Crabtree at the Petersburg Baptist Church. They were married 59 years. Ed worked in the electronics business before a move to Texas Tech University's Physical Plant where he worked from 1986 to 2004, and for 59 years was a volunteer firefighter for the Idalou Volunteer Fire Department, including 29 years as Chief. He was the manager of the Idalou Mary Jane & Taylor Apartments and Mini Storage throughout his professional life until 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill, Joe, Tommy, Pete and Dan Wilbanks; his wife, Evelyn and a grandson, Brant Wilbanks. He is survived by his children, Kyle Wilbanks and wife Renee of Idalou, Lyle Wilbanks and wife Shauna of Lubbock, Loretta Ayers and husband David of Nicholson, Ga, grandchildren, Katy Gibbs and husband Trevor of Amarillo, Meagan Fulcher and husband Laramie of Muleshoe, Kase Wilbanks of Lubbock, Bryson Wilbanks of Lubbock, Kix Wilbanks of Lubbock, Dylan Wilbanks of Lubbock, Ansley Ayers of Nicholson, Ga.; great grandchildren, Harper Gibbs, Brynlee Fulcher, and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020