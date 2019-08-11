|
|
Muleshoe, Texas- Graveside Service for Eddie Wayne Beene, age 86, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Muleshoe Memorial Park, with Curtis Shelburne of Muleshoe officiating. Eddie passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Amherst, Texas. He was born October 3, 1932 in Marlow, Oklahoma as the only child of Fred W. and Eula Mae (Baker) Beene.
Eddie graduated from Sudan High School in 1949. He played basketball for two seasons at Eastern New Mexico University, where he met the love of his life, Patsy Weaks. They were married October 5, 1951, moving to Needmore in Bailey County, where they would make their home for 67 years. He was the proprietor of the rural grocery store, Eddie's Food Market, a familiar stop for those working and living in south Bailey County for more than 30 years. Later, Eddie put his tireless work ethic into farming. He loved all sports, especially basketball and occasionally beat his children on the court that he built at their home. He also loved anything that could make you laugh. Eddie taught his children to approach life with humor and a smile, to value family, to work hard, to be grateful and to love sports. He is preceded in death by his father and his wife, Bertha Beene; his mother; and a son-in-law, Gary Elliot.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Patsy; his four children, Dennis Beene and his wife, Debra of Amarillo, Texas, Mary Kathleen "Kaye" Elliott of Muleshoe, Texas, Laura Buckner and her husband, Lindsey of Midland, Texas and James Larry Beene and his wife, Patsy of McKinney, Texas; his grandchildren, Susan Allen and her husband, Wes, Bryan Beene and his wife, Amber, Dustin Elliott and his wife, Sheila, Darren Elliott and his wife, Amber, Jody Seale and her husband, W.O., Megan Enzweiler and her husband, Tom and John Buckner; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Muleshoe Area Public Library, 322 West 2nd Street, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019