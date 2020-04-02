|
Lubbock- 67 passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Eddie Wass born April 3, 1952 to Hazel and Emerson Young. He leaves to cherish his memory; Peggy (Mark) Green, Judy Judie, Robbie Whitfield, Patricia Daniels, Donna Fay, Donna Kay, Grady Young, Rita Young, Billy Givens, Troy Givens, and David Young; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020