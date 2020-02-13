|
|
Lubbock- Edith Adele Geldmacher passed away on February 11, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord at the age of 92. Edith was born on October 25, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to George and Hazel Taylor. She married Air Force captain Russell Geldmacher on August 4, 1950 in Chandler, Arizona.
Edith worked in the personnel office at Texas Tech and retired in 1985. She worked at John Halsey Drug in Lubbock and TG&Y corporate office. She volunteered for 10 years at Covenant Hospital auxiliary. One of her great joys was her Bunco club, of which she was a member for over 60 years. Edith loved to knit, crochet and sew.
Edith is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Greer of Slaton, Texas, Linda Breithaupt and her husband, Joel of Lubbock, Texas; one granddaughter, Angela Buck and her husband, Cory of Shallowater, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Micah and Grayson Buck; two step children, Cherlynn Emmer and her husband, Bill of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rick Bauer of Fleming Island, Florida; also survived by Joel's children and grandchildren of Odessa, Texas, Audrey and Dustin Blair and their children, Kyndall and Corbin and Mary and Mike Gorman and their son, Riley. Edith will also be lovingly remembered by her special friend and caretaker, Cathy Love.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Geldmacher; sister, June Yeargin; and grandson, Aaron Paul Lee.
The family wishes to express their love and thanks to the staff at Beehive Assisted Living Center, Humana Home Care and St. Gabriel Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020