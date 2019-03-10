|
Lubbock- Edith Haliburton, 81, of Lubbock, died March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 pm Monday March 11, 2019 at Englunds. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Indiana Baptist Church in Lubbock.
Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service and Chapel of Slaton.
Edith was born November 7, 1937 in Slaton to Welch Lafayette and Frances Morine Holloman. She graduated from Slaton High School in 1956.
Edith was the Cosmetic Department Manager for Albertson's for 19 years before retiring in November of 1999. Edith also owned and operated a licensed child care facility in her home for 12 years. Edith was an active member of Indiana Baptist Church. She also was a member of Heaven Bound Sunday School Class. She and Jack enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marlee Holloman; her sister, Patsy Weckwerth; and one grandchild, Joshua Mickler.
Edith is survived by her husband, Jack of Lubbock; her daughters, Hollie Haliburton of Lubbock and Renee Clare and husband Sam of Gallatin, TN; her sons, Ronnie Haliburton and wife, Jan of Keller, and Stacy Haliburton and wife, Sandy of China Springs; her sister, Joy Donelson; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to The Children's Ministry at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019