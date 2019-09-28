Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Edith Cruz Meador


1928 - 2019
Edith Cruz Meador Obituary
Lubbock- Edith E. Meador passed away on September 26, 2019. We will gather for the Holy Rosary on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to read and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
