Ransom Canyon, Texas- Chapel service for Edith Linder, age 89, of Ransom Canyon, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Abbey Chapel, Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock, Texas with Harold Harrison of Whiteface, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Edith died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born April 14, 1930 in Idalou, Texas to Lyle L. and Lennie M. (Sealy) Rountree. She married David Lewis Linder on April 2, 1948.
Edith sold insurance for many years. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Morton since 1952, where she taught Sunday school. She loved traveling and enjoyed gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; one daughter, Rita McDowell; two sisters, Joyce Wickson and Nelda Lynch; and one brother, Curtis Sealy.
Edith is survived by her son, Randy Linder of Lubbock, Texas; her four daughters, Diane Jones and her husband, Everett of Keller, Texas, Debra Marina and her husband, Charlie of McAllen, Texas, Pamela Marshall and her husband, Richie of Ransom Canyon, Texas and Marilynn Sams and her husband, Gary of Lubbock, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
