Lubbock- Edmund Wilke, 94, of Lubbock, formerly of Southland, died June 16, 2019, four days before his 95th birthday.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Shepherd King Lutheran Church in Lubbock. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Visitation will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the church. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Edmund Adolph Wilke was born June 20, 1924 in Southland to Adolph and Mary Wilke. Edmund graduated from Southland High School. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1943-1945 and the US Army from 1945-1946. He returned home to farm in the Southland, Hereford and Shallowater areas. He retired from farming in 2007. He married Beverly Srygley on August 10, 1991 in Shepherd King Lutheran Church.
He served on the Southland School Board and numerous church boards.
He was a member of the Shepherd King Lutheran Church and past member of Woodmen of the World.
He enjoyed fishing, Lady Raider Basketball and playing dominoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Lubbock; sons, Larry Wilke (Machille) of Bluffton and Darrell Wilke of Alba; daughter Sherri Brosch (Glen) of Slaton; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Special thank you to PromiseLand Assisted Living for their outstanding care.
Memorials can be made to Shepard King Lutheran Church and Scottish Rite Learning Center in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019