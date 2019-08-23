|
Lubbock- Edna Gutierrez passed away August 21, 2019 at the age of 69. Prayer services will be held on Friday at 7:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at 10:00 am, August 24, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. She married Gilbert L. Gutierrez on October 3, 1964. She is survived by her husband; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019