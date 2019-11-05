|
Lubbock- Edna Merle Wilson was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 5, 1927 and passed on November 4, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 92. Merle married Thomas Claude Wilson on June 6, 1946 and celebrated 36 years of marriage until his passing in 1982. Merle worked as a secretary in numerous places because she and her family were moved throughout Texas as Tom was transferred with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
The family moved to Lubbock in 1966, and she begin working for the Lubbock Independent School District. She worked in several elementary schools as the librarian and because she loved working with all the children so much, she did not retire until she was 80. Besides children, she had a special love for her pets, Toby, Max, Lily and Maxicat.
Merle was energetic and loved to travel as much as possible. She especially loved traveling to Hawaii and going on her cruise as well as visiting the Riverwalk in San Antonio.
Merle is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Wilson, and son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jan Wilson. She is also survived by her granddaughter and husband, Amanda and Adrian Sosa, and two great-granddaughters, Allison and Jocelyn Sosa. She was loved very much and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister, Patsy Welborn.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019