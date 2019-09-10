|
|
Littlefield- Edna Pearl Taylor, age 103, of Littlefield, passed away on September 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hammons Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Kirk officiating. Burial will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive guests for visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements under the personal care of Hammons Funeral Home.
Edna Pearl Taylor was born October 10, 1915 in Penelope, Texas to Bob and Eva Cox. She moved to Littlefield, TX with her parents in November of 1924. She attended Littlefield schools and married Bill Taylor on April 15, 1932 in Clovis, New Mexico and had been married 67 years at his death on August 7, 2000. They farmed in Lamb County until retirement in 1980.
Edna was a homemaker and charter member of The Missionary Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and was church clerk for 20 years. She was now a member of Parkview Baptist Church of Littlefield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Bobby Taylor in 1979, a sister, Eula Mae Lambert in 2012, grandson, Bobby Taylor and great-great granddaughter, Hadley.
She is survived by a son, Bruce Taylor and wife Phyllis of Littlefield, TX; 5 granddaughters, Debbie Taylor, Renea Livesay, La Jean Yoakum, Leanne Taylor ad Selina Vaughn; 2 grandsons, Dub Taylor and Brian Taylor; 19 great grandchildren and 40 great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019