Lubbock- Edward A. Quirino was taken away from us October 14th. Edward was born August 13, 1938 in Colorado City, Texas to Anacleto and Ignacia Quirino. He married Mary Narvaiz on March 5, 1960 in Lubbock. He moved his family in 1966 to Michigan City, Indiana, and in 1985, he and his wife Mary returned home to care for aging parents.



Edward was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime member of LULAC, and founded a council while in Indiana. He was a member of the American GI Forum where he often portrayed Pancho Clos. Edward was also a member of the Moose Lodge & Fraternal Order of Police while in Indiana.



Edward was a floor covering installer for over 50 years, and a mentor to many in the flooring industry. He was proud of his cultural heritage and was an advocate of Civil Rights and the advancement of minorities through education. He often coached Youth Baseball in Lubbock and Indiana. Edward, 'Lalo' to friends and family, loved his extended family and kept everyone in touch by his phone calls. He cherished his great grandsons, dancing with his wife, and walking his dog Pingo.



Survivors include his wife Mary, daughter Grace Gonzales and husband Samuel of Lubbock, son Will J. and wife Josephine of Lubbock, brothers Jose of San Diego, CA and Leopoldo of Carrollton, TX, sisters Cecilia Gonzales of Lubbock and Consuelo Wallis of Shertz TX, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his adopted son Miles Poteet, many nieces and nephews, and many godchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents Anacleto and Ignacia, and brothers Carlos, Wilfredo, Isaac, Anacleto, Xavier, Arturo, and sister Yvonne Lozano.



Visitation is Sunday October 18th from 1-7pm, and Rosary will be recited at 7pm at Broadway Funeral Directors, 1901 Broadway, Lubbock. Mass will be celebrated on Monday October 19th at 12pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Lubbock, Burial will be at Peaceful Gardens cemetery.



