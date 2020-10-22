1/1
Edward C. "Ted" Smith
1946 - 2020
Lubbock- 74 passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. .Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Ted was born on June 27, 1946, to Laura and Edward Smith on a farm in Rowley, Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then made his home in Detroit, Michigan, where he held various jobs for the next 50 years. Ted married O'Neal Smith and had four sons. he later moved to Lubbock, Texas to be closer to his sons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Edward; his wife, Elizabeth; and son, Christopher Smith. Ted is survived by his sons, Edward "Teddy C. Smith, Shane Smith, and John E. "Jay" Smith; two grandchildren, Domonique Grayson and Gabrielle M. Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
