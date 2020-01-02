Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
Pastor Edward Canady


1934 - 2019
Pastor Edward Canady Obituary
Lubbock- 85, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Pastor Canady was born on January 2, 1934 to the parentage of Lindsey Menton and Hallie Canady in Caldwell, TX. In 1969 he accepted his call into the ministry. He pastored Freewill Missionary Baptist Church in Slaton, TX and later moved to Lubbock where he pastored St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church and retired as the pastor there. He worked at the State of Texas Highway Department, retiring after 35 years. Pastor Canady leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Shirley Canady; four daughters, Beverly (Joe Roy, Jr.) Roberts, Billie Thompson, Ruby Smith, and Regina Butler; two sons, John (Oledia) Bell and Ray Bell; 16 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren; a host other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
