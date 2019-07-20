|
|
Graham- Edward Duane Johnson, 88, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Graham. Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home. Duane was born January 15, 1931 in Frederick, Oklahoma to the late Olin and Minnie Gertrude (Prescott) Johnson. He married Sammie Sue Muse April 8, 1952 in Frederick, OK and she preceded him in death on Feb 13, 2016. Duane was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Eastside Church of Christ. Duane loved to follow sports. He loved both Lubbock Christian University sports teams as well as the Graham Steers and Lady Blues. He was inducted into the LCU Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 as a #1 Fan. He was truly honored as a sports fan, though many Umps and Refs might have a different opinion. Duane loved to teach Bible class and preach and was active doing that until he passed away. He was loved by so many and will be missed. Survivors include: daughter, Sharon "Dee Dee" Bundy and Bill of Graham; brother, Neal Johnson and wife, Sandra of Sanger; grandchildren, Heather Byars and husband, Matt of Lubbock and J.E. Bundy and wife, Megan of Midland; 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials be made to: Lubbock Christian University Duane and Sammie Johnson Athletic Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019