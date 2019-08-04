|
Rogers, AR - E. Gordon Seavey "Sonny", of Rogers, Arkansas (formerly of Lubbock, TX) - Many knew him as Gordon, but his family knew him as Sonny.
Gordon was born on March 17, 1944, in West Point, GA, to Edward G Seavey, Sr and Mary Alice Seavey. Gordon set the GPS on his new golf cart and drove it to heaven arriving on July 31, 2019.
Gordon grew up in Lanett, AL and graduated from Lanett High School in 1962. Gordon then served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966. He returned to his hometown and met the love of his life, Lurlaine Fuller, on a blind date. They married on June 30, 1967. Gordon and Lurlaine have one son, Trey.
Gordon graduated from Auburn University, Auburn, AL in 1972 with a BS in Marketing. During college, Gordon worked for several West Point Pepperell cotton mills and at Auburn Hills Golf Course. Upon graduation, he went to work for Beecham Laboratories in Roanoke, VA. Gordon had a great mind for marketing and in 1977 had the privilege of going to work for the parent company of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, GA. Coca-Cola transferred he and his family to Lubbock, TX in 1979. A few years later, he transferred to the local Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Lubbock, TX. He received several marketing awards throughout his career and developed Computers for Classrooms and the Homework Hotline which was staffed with teachers to help students with their homework after school hours. He was also very involved in the community helping Coca- Cola support various events. Gordon was dearly loved by everyone that he worked with at Coca-Cola. He always had an entrepreneurial desire and became a small business owner in 1990. This was something that he had desired to do for a long time. Although this was short- lived due to a traumatic brain injury he received in a 1991 automobile accident, he realized his dream.
The 1991 accident was life changing for Gordon. It altered the course of his life due to the severity of the injury. After months and years of rehabilitation, Gordon accepted the challenges given to him and made the best of what life had dealt him. He was always smiling and happy. Gordon lived by the quote "Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living". His family and many of his friends in Lubbock know his love for golf, especially after his accident and how it helped in so many ways after his devastating brain injury. Prior to his brain injury, Gordon also loved sailing and his sailboat, Xanadu!
Gordon and Lurlaine recently moved to Rogers, AR to be closer to their son and his family.
A private family service will be held for Gordon. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Gordon in Auburn, AL, the town of his beloved university. Due to the miles travelled between several cities over his lifetime and since they recently relocated to Rogers, AR his family is asking you to email any memories/stories you have of Gordon to his wife or son. Some of his golfing buddies in Lubbock will have some funny stories or memories to tell either about his golf or that golf cart that he loved so much and was his transportation for years! There might be a story or two about sailing also. Gordon's family would love to receive any of your memories of him. You can email your memory to Lurlaine at [email protected] or to Trey at [email protected] They will put together a memory book with your stories to share during the celebration of his life.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Lurlaine; son Trey; daughter-in-law Liz; three wonderful grandchildren that he loved so much, Eli, 13, Lola, 11, and Stella, 8; Barkley, his rescue dog who loved him so much and was by his side every day to the end, and brother-in-law, Obie Fuller, and wife, Joellen as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved dogs, Samantha Jane, Murphy Brown (his "unofficial" therapy dog), Lexi and Laci.
We love you and will miss you every day! You were the best son, husband, dad and granddad anyone could ask for! Your life was well-lived, and you will always be our hero.
His family hopes that his golfing friends in Lubbock TX from over the years at LakeRidge Country Club, the Texas Tech Rawls Golf Course and Hillcrest Country Club will enjoy a round of golf in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019