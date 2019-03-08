|
Lubbock- Edwin Foster passed away from this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Church of Christ.
Edwin was born April 21, 1935 in Wilson, Texas to Ray and Imogene (Grace) Foster. He graduated from Wilson High School where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Alice Hanes. They were married on May 26, 1956 and started their family of three daughters, Peggy, Debra and Jana. Upon graduating from Texas Tech in 1959, with a degree in Textile Engineering, the family moved to Morrilton, Arkansas where he was the manager of a local textile mill. They resided there for 14 years before moving back to Lubbock in 1974 where he accepted a job with the Texas Tech Textile Research Center. Edwin was a faithful Christian, serving as a deacon in Morrilton as well as Monterey Church of Christ and as an elder at Sunset Church of Christ. In his later years his special ministry was making weekly hospital visits, doing so until his health prevented him from it. Edwin loved to travel, he and Mary Alice went on 13 cruises and many bus trips throughout the United States. He loved trout fishing especially with his sons-in-law, grandchildren and his dear friends. But his greatest joy was derived from anything involved with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Alice; sister, Nancy Davis and husband John, sister, Gloria Havens and husband Tommy; his daughters, Peggy Agnew and husband Frank, and Debra Dickson and husband Mark; son-in-law, Tim Snyder; eight grandchildren whom he dearly loved as their "Poppie", Amy Chumbley and husband Cody, Megan Garcia and husband Ben, Brandon Snyder and wife Britney, Alison Colburn and husband Shane, Josh Dickson and wife Macy, Evan Dickson and wife Kayla, Steven Snyder and wife Averie, and Alex Agnew and wife Avery; twelve great-grandchildren with more on the way.
Edwin was preceded in death by his daughter, Jana Carol Snyder; his parents; and a brother Ronnie Foster.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Sunset International Bible Institute at 3723 34th St., Lubbock, Texas 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019