Lubbock- Services for Eileen Handley Nixon, 82, of Lubbock will be 2:00 pm, Monday, October 28, 2019 in Lubbock Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:30 pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lubbock Primitive Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home.
Eileen passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born August 8, 1937 in Floydada, TX to Solomon Jabez Handley and Lillie Mae Red Handley. She attended from Floydada High School. Eileen married the love of her life Fred Allen Nixon on January 24, 1954 and was his Sweetheart for 65 years. She was a sweet, loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Linda Gay Nixon who passed away November 6, 1991. Also preceded in death by siblings, Monroe Leon Handley, Amarillo, TX, Lena Laverne Handley Lunn, Albuquerque, NM, Raymond Randall Handley, Lubbock, TX and Benny Dale Handley, Lubbock, TX
Loved ones include her husband, Fred Allen Nixon, Lubbock, TX; her daughter, Sandra Fay Nixon, Cedar Hill, TX; grandchildren, Taylor Nixon Treece, Lubbock, TX, Garreth Allen Rogers, Cedar Hill, TX; brother, Carrell Wesley Handley, Amarillo, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019