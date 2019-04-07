Lubbock- A celebration of life of Elaine L. Healy, 73, of Lubbock, Texas will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lubbock, Texas, with Father Rudy Crasta officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. Rosary will be held 7:00-9:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sanders Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends.



Elaine passed away April 3, 2019. She was born November 8, 1945 in St. Louis, MO to Ivis and Lillian Welborn.



Elaine met John Healy on a blind date in 1967 while John was stationed at Fort Leonardwood in Missouri. They were married on 9/21/1968 in St. Louis Mo. She devoted her life to raising her 3 children and doting over her 7 grandchildren, all whom she remained very close to. She will forever be their loving "Grammy". Elaine was actively involved in her parish over the years, singing in the choir and serving as a lector at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Lubbock Serra club for several years.



One of Elaine's special qualities was her consistent ability to always have empathy for others. She was a great conversationalist, witty, and always was so genuinely interested in people. Her hobbies included ancestry, pottery, crossword puzzles, planting flowers in her many pots and cooking for her family. Elaine held a special place in her heart for all of her beloved pets over the years.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John F. Healy of Lubbock Texas; daughter Kristin and Erick Willcoxon of Lubbock, Texas;daughter Kerry and Everett Stamps of Lubbock, Texas; son Tim and Laura Healy of Lubbock, Texas, her 7 grandchildren; Aidan, Caroline, Cooper, Hunter, Taylor, Gracie and Grant; sister Jane and Dennis Sullivan of St. Louis MO; niece Cara and Brian Baldwin of St. Louis MO; nephew Chris and Jessica Sullivan of St. Louis, MO.



She is preceded in death by her parents Ivis and Lillian Welborn. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019