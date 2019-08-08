Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
Eleanor Jean Bartholomew


1932 - 2019
Eleanor Jean Bartholomew Obituary
Lubbock- Services for Eleanor J. Bartholomew, 87, of Lubbock, will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church. Services will be facilitated by Sanders Funeral Home, with Reverend Paul Carpenter officiating.

Ellie departed this world on Friday, August 2, 2019.Ellie was born on January 28, 1932 in Jackson, Michigan.She graduated from Henry Ford School of Nursing in 1953.She practiced nursing in the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan for many years, where she met the love of her life.

She married Dr. Bruce A. Bartholomew of Detroit, Michigan on December 9, 1961.Ellie was honored to be a wife, mother, homemaker, and a dear friend to many. She served as a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years, and she was a proud member of the TTUHSC Faculty Wives. She was active with her children in Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scouts.

Ellie was also an active member and Sunday school teacher at First Presbyterian Church of Lubbock for over three decades. More recently, she has been a member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Lubbock.

Ellie was an avid, award-winning quilter, who mentored many in the art of quilting. She also loved playing Bridge with her friends.

Survivors include her Sister, Barbara Azzarelli of Kankakee, Illinois; her two sons: Christopher A. Bartholomew of Fort Collins, Colorado and Thaddeus A. Bartholomew of Lubbock; a daughter, Jennifer J. Caffey of Fluvannah; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bruce A. Bartholomew, her infant son, Brian A. Bartholomew, and her brother, Donald Brown.

The family suggests memorial donations to be sent to Meals on Wheels, The South Plains Food Bank, or the Lubbock Animal Shelter - all causes that Ellie was passionate about.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
