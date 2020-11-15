1/1
Eleanor McLain "Skeet" Brown
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- On Monday, November 9, 2020, Eleanor "Skeet" McLain Brown took an afternoon nap. When she

awoke, she was in the arms of Jesus.

Skeet was born to Jessie Marie and Thurston Vernon "TV" McLain on September 23, 1932. She was the middle daughter of three girls. Skeet attended Lubbock High School 1948-1950 where she was head cheerleader her senior year. In high school, she fell in love with the star athlete, Bobby Brown. She attended Texas Tech, he was at TCU, but he couldn't live without her, so they married November 25, 1950 in Clovis, NM. Skeet was a homemaker and mother to Pamela and Gregory. Throughout their 70 years together, Skeet and Bob lived in El Paso, Wichita Falls, Ruidoso, and Lubbock at various times. However, Lubbock was their home, so Lubbock is where they chose as their final destination.

Playing bridge was Skeet's passion and an easy way to meet new friends wherever she lived. She leaves behind many loving, forever friends who loved her as she loved them. My mother was a beautiful woman who taught me to never leave the house without eyebrows and lipstick.

As it was at the beginning of their lives together, never being apart from each other for very long; so, it was at the end of their journey. She only survived 19 days without her life partner. Skeet was preceded in death by her younger sister, Freda Owens; her son Robert Gregory; and her beloved husband Bob Brown. She is survived by her older sister, Geneva Griffin; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Jim Wilkins; granddaughter Crystal Grant; and her precious and cherished life long, junior high best girlfriend. Lajuana Smith.

Per her request, there will be no service. Memorials in her name can be made to her church, First Christian Church, Lubbock, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved