Lubbock- On Monday, November 9, 2020, Eleanor "Skeet" McLain Brown took an afternoon nap. When she



awoke, she was in the arms of Jesus.



Skeet was born to Jessie Marie and Thurston Vernon "TV" McLain on September 23, 1932. She was the middle daughter of three girls. Skeet attended Lubbock High School 1948-1950 where she was head cheerleader her senior year. In high school, she fell in love with the star athlete, Bobby Brown. She attended Texas Tech, he was at TCU, but he couldn't live without her, so they married November 25, 1950 in Clovis, NM. Skeet was a homemaker and mother to Pamela and Gregory. Throughout their 70 years together, Skeet and Bob lived in El Paso, Wichita Falls, Ruidoso, and Lubbock at various times. However, Lubbock was their home, so Lubbock is where they chose as their final destination.



Playing bridge was Skeet's passion and an easy way to meet new friends wherever she lived. She leaves behind many loving, forever friends who loved her as she loved them. My mother was a beautiful woman who taught me to never leave the house without eyebrows and lipstick.



As it was at the beginning of their lives together, never being apart from each other for very long; so, it was at the end of their journey. She only survived 19 days without her life partner. Skeet was preceded in death by her younger sister, Freda Owens; her son Robert Gregory; and her beloved husband Bob Brown. She is survived by her older sister, Geneva Griffin; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Jim Wilkins; granddaughter Crystal Grant; and her precious and cherished life long, junior high best girlfriend. Lajuana Smith.



Per her request, there will be no service. Memorials in her name can be made to her church, First Christian Church, Lubbock, Texas.



