Tonopah, AZ- Elfa Jean(Womack)Turner, 76, of Tonopah, Arizona, formerly of Abernathy and Lubbock passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on July 22, 2019.
She was born the eleventh child of Arthur and Ida Bell (Hollingsworth) Womack of Sandhill, Texas on February 27, 1943. Elfa had many fond memories of growing up on the Womack farm in Sandhill and her days at Floydada High School. Along with raising three children, she worked for Plains Grain in Abernathy, Pro Health Care and AT&T in Lubbock over the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elouise Womack and Joyce Nell Womack Mason; and brothers, JW, Ralph and Arthur Junior Womack.
She is survived by three children, Rejeania Grimsley(Bobby)of Abernathy, Cindy Morgan(David) of Batavia, IL, and Clifton Cory Turner(Melissa) of Tonopah, AZ, six grandchildren, Jody Grimsley(Jenni), Jordan Morgan, Dylan Morgan, Gemma Turner, Harper Turner and Lola Turner and two great-grandchildren Colton and Sadie Grimsley; brothers, Bill Womack of Floydada, Jack(Chaille) Womack of Green Valley, AZ, Jim Womack of Tehachapi, CA; and sisters, Shirley Teague(Roy)of Hurst, TX and LaJuana Harmon(Frank) of Lubbock. They were all loved a great deal by Elfa.
She is also survived by 32 nieces and nephews who all had the pleasure of knowing her as "favorite" Aunt Elfa. The family is especially thankful for the comfort and care provided to her by Cory and Melissa Turner over the last few years and the good fortune she had to live with her three youngest grandchildren Gemma, Harper and Lola.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m September 29, 2019 in The Abernathy Senior Citizens building located at 717 Ave. C, Abernathy, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019