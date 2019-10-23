Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Eligio Hernandez "Burrito Joe" Duran


1955 - 2019
Eligio Hernandez "Burrito Joe" Duran Obituary
Lubbock- 64, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1955 to Mariano and Inez Duran. He was a Texas Tech Red Raider and Dallas Cowboy fan. He leaves to cherish his memory; three daughters, Jessica Escamilla, Bridget Guerrero, and Andrea Mever; one son, Christopher Gonzales; eleven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
