Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Lamesa, TX
Lamesa- 56, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Elijah was born to Limmos and Rosie Nell Drone on March 19, 1963 in Lamesa, TX. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Rosie Nell Wright; wife, Dorothy Smith Drone; one son, Jamar Duvall (Tyronda); three daughters, Joquetta Duvall-Evans (Antwon), Shamika Sherman, and Tina Smith-Kelly (Davis); two sisters, Barbara Hunter (Chauncey) and Chris Bogus (Kevin); two brothers, James Edwards and Christopher Drone; nine grandchildren; one uncle, Hezekiah Edwards; three aunts, Betty Richardson, Barbara Edwards, and Daisy George; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, Lamesa, TX. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held at 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019
