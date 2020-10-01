Lubbock- 83 passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and celebration of life service will follow at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Elijah was born on October 10, 1937, to Felly and Cordia "Cordie" Donaldson. Mr. Donaldson is survived by his son, Darrell Donaldson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Donations may be sent to Griffin Mortuary Funeral Home.