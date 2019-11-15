|
Lubbock- Elijia (Gonzales) Reyes, 82, of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born August 15, 1937 in Cotulla, Texas to Juan C. and Leonarda (Perez) Gonzalez. Elijia married Bennie Reyes on January 21, 1963 in Hereford. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to providing a home for her family. Elijia moved to Lubbock in 1967. She worked at Grinnell for over 20 years. Elijia was a long-time member of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ruben and wife Melanie Reyes, Robert and wife Zenaida Reyes ; brother, Santos (Juanita) Gonzalez; sisters, Mole Gonzalez, Eperanza Martinez, Elida (Joe) Garcia, Lucy Banda, Leonarda (Pete) Jasso; sisters-in-law Dominga (Calistro) Veracruz, Mary Reyes; five grandchildren, Ross and wife Brooke Reyes, Hannah Neuburger, Eliana Reyes, Azelia Reyes and Isaiah Reyes; and one great grandson, Denton Neuburger.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bennie Reyes; and her brother, Juan Gonzalez, Jr.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 with rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with burial to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019