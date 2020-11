Or Copy this URL to Share

Whiteface- Mr. Elijio Lopez 60 years of age of Whiteface, Tx passed away November 25th, 2020. Date of Birth December 29th, 1959 in Aguascalientes, Mexico



Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at City of Whiteface Cemetery in Whiteface, Tx at 11:00 A.M. Officiating: Fr. Jonathon Phillips and Fr. Rene Perez



Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Stoff of Levelland.



