Arlington- Elizabeth Ann Hodges went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
Funeral: 5 p.m. Saturday, September 21, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 20, at the funeral home. Graveside: 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, Resthaven Memorial Park, Lubbock.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Vitas Community Connection, [email protected] or Humane Society of North Texas, donate @hsnt.org.
Elizabeth was born in Lubbock, TX on February 10, 1936, to James Wesley Hodges and Sarah Marie Hudson. She graduated from Lubbock High in 1945.
After High School, she obtained her certified radiological technician certificate. She worked several years for a private physician clinic. She returned to Lubbock and began working for Methodist/St. Mary's Hospital. She eventually retired in 2001 after 34 years of service. In her last year there, she taught students in the school of radiology technology. Her students won several competitions. She helped them raise money through bake sales to pay for their trip expenses.
She was also well known for her Christmas trays that included homemade chocolate candies and coveted cheese rolls. Even after her retirement, certain doctors would call to make sure they were on her list for that year.
Elizabeth also enjoyed feeding the birds, wild cats and possums in her yard, keeping them fat and sassy.
Since 2014, Liz has lived in the Arlington area due to her declining health.
At Town Hall, since 2016, she became the queen of bingo and welcome committee. She accumulated quite a collection of sun bobbing pets and kept herself in quarters for the vending machines. She made it her business to know new admits and helped make them feel at home. Margaret, the activities director was a good friend and helped her adjust to Town Hall. Denise Moore, Bianca Vasquez and her boys, Austin and Mason would come each week to visit so Bianca could fix her hair. She loved their visits.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Hartman, longtime friend and neighbor, Doris Morris, and other extended family members.
Survivors: Brother, Charles Hodges and wife, Faye; nephew, Rob and wife, Sherry; niece, Cindy Moore and husband, Wayne; as well as many other extended nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019