|
|
Lubbock- With her family by her side, Elizabeth Claire James passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2020 at the age of 33. Her battle with a rare form of brain cancer is now over. It was a very personal and private journey that she shared with few and endured graciously and bravely for over 10 years.
She is survived by her parents, Ronnie and Becky McBeth of Lubbock, TX; her precious daughter, Audrina; her siblings and their spouses, Erin and Geoff Stratton, Stacy and Eric Horton, Mitch and Rikki James; Nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, Beth Henley, Buck and Ginger Phillips, Meg Phillips, Mickey James, and many loving family members.
Claire was preceded in passing by her grandparents, Elsa and Red Phillips, Aunt Julie and Uncle Gene.
There will be a private viewing by family members, followed by cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends at a future date. All arrangements are being handled by Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock, TX. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations by check to: Legacy Brain Foundation C/O Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, 7777 Forest Lane Ste B238, Dallas, TX 75230-2571.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020