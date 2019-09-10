|
Slaton- 87, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born April 5th 1932 in Bryan Texas to the late Albert Lewis and Jessie Mae Foote. Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters; Alice Mae Doss, Josie Washington, and Ruthie (Andrew) Jones; seven sons: John Washington, Billy (Jesse) Washington, Irvin (Helen) Washington, Alfred (Belinda) Washington, Stonewall (Yvette) Washington, Marvin (Kim) Washington, Paul (Tina) Jefferson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019