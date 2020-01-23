Home

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Westmont Christian Church
Elizabeth LaVerne Shaw


1938 - 2020
Elizabeth LaVerne Shaw Obituary
Lubbock- Elizabeth LaVerne Shaw, 81, of Lubbock, passed away on January 20th at Covenant Specialty Hospital in Lubbock. LaVerne was born in Lubbock to Andrew (Bill) and Mandy Osborn on July 31st 1938. She Graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock. She married the Love of Her Life Rodney Dwight Shaw on September 5th 1958. She worked as a Telephone Sales Rep. for AMFAC for more than 25 years and as an Office Assistant for Dr. Mathews for 12 years before retiring. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She was a faithful member of Westmont Christian Church and truly loved God. LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Rodney Dwight Shaw, her grandson Caleb Daniel Shaw, her parents Andrew and Mandy, her brothers Billy, Russell, Junior, Jimmy, Michael and Jerry Osborn, her sisters Kenelia Youngblood and Barbra Thomas. LaVerne is survived by son Randall Shaw and wife Sammie, Sister Betty Baker and husband Daryl, grandchildren Joshua Shaw, James Cleveland, Steven Morton and wife Sonja, Corie Arnett and husband Derrick, Lane Stern, JoDee Stern, great-Grandchildren Steven Jr. and Ronnie Morton Audri, Baliegh, and Leigthon Arnett, and Paul Cleveland Visitation, will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday January 24th at Resthaven. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday January 25th at Westmont Christian Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be given to Westmont Christian Church. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
