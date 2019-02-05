|
Lubbock- Sue Dickson passed from this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Church of Christ.
Sue was born on August 30, 1934 in Tillman County, Oklahoma to Bess Cruse Hagy and James Bertram Hagy. The family moved to Lubbock in 1951 and she graduated from Lubbock High in 1952. She married Harold Clifford Dickson on November 1, 1952 and celebrated 50 years of marriage with him just prior to his death in April of 2003. Together they raised two sons, Mark and Kevin.
Sue was always involved with school PTAs, cub scouts, little league, LCU Associates, and church activities. They also worked together in real estate investments owning various local rental properties. Sue became a licensed realtor in the 1970s and worked with various local real estate brokers. She was an original shareholder with Westmark Realtors and later operated as her own broker until her retirement. Sue was named Realtor of the Year in 2007 for her lifetime of service to the real estate industry.
Sue was a Christian and those Godly traits were evident in her marriage, the way in which her children were raised and in the way she treated her family, her friends, her tenants and those she worked with. She and Clifford worked with the youth at Colgate Church of Christ, with the college ministry at Monterey Church of Christ and with the elderly and shut-ins at Sunset Church of Christ. In the later part of her life her favorite ministry at Sunset was in the children's nursery where she could rock babies to her heart's content.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Debra) Dickson and Kevin (Sharon) Dickson; five grandchildren, whom she dearly loved as their "Mer", Sean (Ashley) Dickson, Megan (Ben) Garcia, Joshua (Macy) Dickson, Eric Dickson and Evan (Kayla) Dickson; and four great grandchildren with others on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and by her brother James Edward Hagy.
In lieu of flowers her family suggest memorial contributions be made to Sunset Church of Christ Children's Education, 3723 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 or LCU Associates, 5601 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79407.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019