Ft. Worth formally of Slaton- 70, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary and celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Ella was born August 30, 1949 to Andrew, Sr. and Ella D Trotty in Slaton, TX. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. Ella leaves to cherish her memory; three sisters, Gay Johnson, Cynthia Thomas, and Pearl (Jerry) Whaley; two brothers, Herbert Trotty and Ivory Trotty; two sisters-in-law; Shelia Trotty and Annie Trotty; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020