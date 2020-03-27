Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Englewood Cemetery
Slaton, TX
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Dears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella L. Dears


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella L. Dears Obituary
Ft. Worth formally of Slaton- 70, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary and celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Ella was born August 30, 1949 to Andrew, Sr. and Ella D Trotty in Slaton, TX. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. Ella leaves to cherish her memory; three sisters, Gay Johnson, Cynthia Thomas, and Pearl (Jerry) Whaley; two brothers, Herbert Trotty and Ivory Trotty; two sisters-in-law; Shelia Trotty and Annie Trotty; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -