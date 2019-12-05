Home

More Obituaries for Ella Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae (Pollard) Powell

Ella Mae (Pollard) Powell Obituary
Lubbock- 72, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Ella Mae was born to Robert and Rosie Pollard in California. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 daughters, Charlesetta Pollard and Tosha Pollard; 3 sons, Roddrick Casel, Alex Casel, and Chris Pollard (Cynthia); 1 brother, Robert Pollard Jr.; Annette Jackson (Leon), Janice Moore, and Wilma Jean Pratt; and a host of grandkids, great grand kids, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
