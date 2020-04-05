|
Ropesville- Ella Mae Ward passed away on April 2, 2020. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may sign a virtual guestbook, share memories and expressions of sympathy. We will celebrate her life of 104 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020