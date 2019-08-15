|
Amherst- Ella Payne, 18, of Amherst, TX was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday August 7, 2019 . She was born March 1, 2001 in Frisco, Colorado to Robert E. Payne and Christy R. (Jones) Payne.
Ella moved with her family to Amherst in 2002 from Colorado. She worked at The Chili Parlor there, along with her sister Aranza. She was active in 4H and their photography and food programs. She was a country girl and enjoyed anything outdoors, such as hunting, camping, and fishing. Ella was deeply spiritual and was scheduled to leave soon on a mission trip with the AIM program at Sunset Church of Christ. She attended Amherst Church of Christ and where she was very involved. Ella also enjoyed ballet and dancing with the Christ in the Arts Dance Company.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Christy Payne of Amherst; her sister, Sarah Payne of the home; paternal grandfather, Bob Payne of Littlefield; maternal grandparents Don and Mary Jones of Florida; and many extended family and countless friends.
A funeral service for Ella and her sister Aranza will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Crescent Park Church of Christ in Littlefield. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00-2:30 at the church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
