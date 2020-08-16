Lubbock- Ellenor Jeane Wilkison, 83, joined her Savior on August 6, 2020. As the first of six children, Ellenor was born on November 23, 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, to Joseph Wayne and Leota Langston. Growing up, she developed a love for music that lasted her lifetime. She played piano throughout her school years and sang in her high school choir at Lubbock High School. After graduating from Lubbock High in 1955, she attended Texas Tech, where she also worked. In 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Wilkison, to whom she was married for sixty-two years.
In her professional life, Ellenor worked at jobs which accommodated her daughter's school schedule. She was an "Avon Lady" and a school secretary. However, her most memorable job was working for Congressman George Mahon in his Lubbock office. The highlight of this job for her was attending the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter.
Ellenor and Bill enjoyed their involvement with square dancing clubs in Lubbock and even attended state conventions. They also enjoyed trips to Ruidoso, Las Vegas and the Houston area, especially with the advent of grandchildren. In fact, they moved to The Woodlands in 2002 to be closer to them.
During her time in Houston, Grann E., as she liked to be called, loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their every game, concert, or play that she could. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Interfaith Woodlands Sweethearts, a community outreach choir program which allowed her to express her faith and minister to others through the music she loved. Ellenor's unfailing devotion to her family, her humble, sweet spirit, and her willingness to help others touched all those who knew her.
Ellenor is survived by her daughter, Kelley Owens and husband Eric; grandchildren, Garrett and Erica, her brothers Don Langston and wife Gayle of Lubbock; Ellis Langston of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Joe Langston and wife Jessie of New Braunfels; David Langston and wife Ronda of Lubbock; and her sister, Beth Ruppel of San Antonio.
Ellenor was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2018.
As Ellenor would want her family and friends to be safe, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Until then, friends and family may leave their notes for the family or a favorite memory of Ellenor at dignitymemorial.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ellenor's name to Interfaith of the Woodlands, the American Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice
.