Elleta Nolte
Lubbock- I filled my bucket list (things to accomplish before my last goodbye at age 101) to the brim:

- Began life in 1919, tenth child of Jacob

and Ethel Bullard in Waurika, Ok

- Married for 63 years to a handsome

TSgt in the Air Corp Chapel, Pampa,

TX in 1944

- Produced 6 sons, 3 daughters, and a

host of grandchildren and great-

grandchildren

- Developed 320 acres of government desert land in Battle

Mountain, NV

- Battled a flood in the driest state of Nevada

- Flew in a hot air balloon over Ransom Canyon, TX

- Went to Europe three times and toured the states and

Canada

- Sailed on the River Rhine in Germany

- Visited Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina

- Visited beautiful palace of Versailles near Paris

- Took a business course in NM and worked in Radio in

Pampa and Seattle

- Worked at Cabot Corp and the Pampa Army Air Corp

- Became a writer of regional history with seven published

books, numerous articles, and presentations

- A lover of learning, enrolled as a freshman at Texas

Tech at age 72 and graduated at age 89 with

granddaughter, Rebecca

- Left a private joke for my children (C me)

- Ended my long God-given productive wonderful life on

October 20, 2020

Elleta is survived by her children, Quenton (Donna) of Houston, Dale (Shirley) of Tulsa, David of Lubbock, Marsha (Ron) Luke of Lubbock, Dwaine of Brazil, Tricia (Ron) Vowels of Lubbock, Gary (Trish) of Frisco, and Leigh Ann Watson of San Angelo, 21 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband Quenton, granddaughter Courtney, and son Alan.

Services will be held at a later date.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
