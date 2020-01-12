|
|
Lubbock- Ellmore Johnson of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born April 20, 1920 in Wolf Flat, Texas to the late Arthur and Lizzie (Holland) Johnson. He married Frances Marie Simpson on August 25, 1942 and together they shared 77 years of marriage. Following graduation from Turkey High School, Ellmore attended Abilene Christian College where he earned his bachelor's degree as well as some graduate hours. He began preaching at the age of 18 and served as a preacher and educator throughout his career. He was a member of Quaker Avenue Church of Christ where he ministered for over 20 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Marie Johnson; three sons, Alfred Johnson (Janet), James Johnson (Lesa), and Timothy Johnson (Darla); son-in-law, Kent Hawley; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leta Marie Hawley; grandson, Brett Hawley; three brothers, R.V. Johnson, Eiland Johnson and Delos Johnson; four sisters, Gladys Johnson, Stella Conner, Kaleta Corder and Katherine Blessing.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-8 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Lubbock with family receiving friends from 6:30-7:30 PM. Services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Quaker Avenue Church of Christ with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020