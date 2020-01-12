Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellmore Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellmore Johnson


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellmore Johnson Obituary
Lubbock- Ellmore Johnson of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born April 20, 1920 in Wolf Flat, Texas to the late Arthur and Lizzie (Holland) Johnson. He married Frances Marie Simpson on August 25, 1942 and together they shared 77 years of marriage. Following graduation from Turkey High School, Ellmore attended Abilene Christian College where he earned his bachelor's degree as well as some graduate hours. He began preaching at the age of 18 and served as a preacher and educator throughout his career. He was a member of Quaker Avenue Church of Christ where he ministered for over 20 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Marie Johnson; three sons, Alfred Johnson (Janet), James Johnson (Lesa), and Timothy Johnson (Darla); son-in-law, Kent Hawley; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leta Marie Hawley; grandson, Brett Hawley; three brothers, R.V. Johnson, Eiland Johnson and Delos Johnson; four sisters, Gladys Johnson, Stella Conner, Kaleta Corder and Katherine Blessing.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-8 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Lubbock with family receiving friends from 6:30-7:30 PM. Services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Quaker Avenue Church of Christ with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellmore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -