Ellwood Ellis
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 73 passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Divine Love Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Elwood was born December 17, 1946 to the late Sherwood and Rosie Ellis in Plainview, TX. He graduated from Shallowater High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Ester Ellis; two daughters, Shirlene (Earl) Ransom and Moesha Ellis; two sons, Ellwood Ellis and Jerome Ellis; three brothers, Pastor Jimmie Ellis, Pastor Jerry (Linda) Ellis, and Terry Ellis; one sister, Geneva Ford; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved