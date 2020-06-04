Lubbock- 73 passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Divine Love Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Elwood was born December 17, 1946 to the late Sherwood and Rosie Ellis in Plainview, TX. He graduated from Shallowater High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Ester Ellis; two daughters, Shirlene (Earl) Ransom and Moesha Ellis; two sons, Ellwood Ellis and Jerome Ellis; three brothers, Pastor Jimmie Ellis, Pastor Jerry (Linda) Ellis, and Terry Ellis; one sister, Geneva Ford; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.