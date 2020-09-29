1/1
Elnaree (Evatt) Southward
1923 - 2020
Grapevine- Elnaree Evatt Southward, 93, a resident of Solstice Senior Living in Grapevine, Texas, and formerly of Ralls, Texas, passed from this life on September 25, 2020 to reside in her forever home.

Born to Ennis and Minnie Evatt on January 25, 1927, she lived in Ralls her entire adult life. She married James Orr Southward on December 24, 1948.

Elnaree was a homemaker in every sense of the word. She designed and sewed clothes for her four girls, grew and canned vegetables, and maintained a busy household. At the death of her husband, February 10, 1968, she undertook and succeeded in a new role: management of the family farm. Caring for the land, watching her crops grow, tending her yard, and decorating her home were her passions. She was a long-time, active member at Emma Church of Christ of Ralls.

Survivors include three daughters and their spouses: Jameree Freeman (Joe), Sherita Hagberg (Dave), both of Lubbock; Reyna Kinnan (Tom) of North Richland Hills; a sister, Berta Cornelius of Allen; a sister-in-law, Betty Evatt of Lubbock; five grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Ennis and Minnie Evatt; two brothers, Elvin and Billy Ray Evatt; daughter, Suzette Southward, and great- grandson, Thomas Kelly.

A public viewing will be held from 9-5 on Tuesday, September 29, at Adams Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, Emma Church of Christ, 903 Tilford, Ralls, Texas, at 10:00 AM with Vance Davis officiating and burial immediately following at Ralls Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls.

Pallbearers are Jeff Payne, Charles Thornton, Forrest Griffin, Bubba Roye, Dwight Roye, Jerrell Greer, Chris Adams, and Jay Bob Binder.

Funeral services will be under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, 520 Watts Avenue, Ralls, Texas. You may visit adamsfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
