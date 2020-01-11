|
Lubbock- Eloise Brinkley West passed away on January 9, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 76 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020