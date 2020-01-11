Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise (Brinkley) West


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise (Brinkley) West Obituary
Lubbock- Eloise Brinkley West passed away on January 9, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 76 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now