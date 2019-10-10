Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Elojio Rodriguez Jr.


1949 - 2019
Lubbock- On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Elojio Rodriguez, Jr. a loving brother, uncle, friend, and Marine passed away at the age of 69. He was born on October 16, 1949, in Harlingen, Texas. He was a graduate from Idalou High School. He was a truck driver for Wylie Oil Company and retired from Brandon and Clarke. Elojio Jr. had a passion for cycling, loving football, and spending time with his family. He was known for his love of his family, willingness to help others, his smile, his determination and his kind and compassionate spirit. Elojio Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Elojio Sr., his mother Leonar, his older brother Nicolas, and his sister Gloria Cortez. He is survived by his brothers Aurelio and Luis Rodriguez, his sisters, Angie Garza, Lily R. Wallace, his "little girl" Stormii and several nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 2:00 PM. A rosary will be held at 7:00 PM at Sanders Funeral Home. Flowers or donations may be sent to Sanders Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
