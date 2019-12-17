|
|
Lubbock- 80, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Holy Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. She was born on August 7, 1939 to Luis, Mora, Sr. and Leanora Guerrero. Eloysa leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Carolyn (Henry) Rodriguez; son, Luis (Nikki) Mora; five sisters, five brothers, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019