Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrected Zoe Life Ministries
Interment
Following Services
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Elroy Kendrid


1968 - 2019
Elroy Kendrid Obituary
Lubbock- 51, Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Resurrected Zoe Life Ministries. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Elroy passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Elroy was born April 19, 1968 to Farine Wabbington. He attended Dunbar High School. He was employed at Securitas. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Rachel Horton; mother, Farine Wabbington; brother, Lawrence Wabbington; sister, Vane Austin; aunt, Morgan Davis;, sister-in-law, Blanche Mitchell; 12 grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
