|
|
Lubbock- Elsie "Kitty" Rudbeck, 93, of Lubbock, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Kitty was born October 29, 1926 in Richmond, VA to Harry and Mary Hawley. She married Robert Leon Rudbeck, in Des Moines, Iowa in 1947.
Kitty was a "stay at home" mom until the late 1960's when she began a career with Downer's Grove ISD, Illinois. She spent several years with Sears in their Custom Decorating department in Dallas. She then opened her own Interior Design workshop. Kitty and her husband established a real estate rental business in the suburbs of Dallas after her husband retired as Vice President of a company that represented 7 of 10 major newspapers in the United States.
She was preceded in death by Husband, Robert L. Rudbeck, daughter Kathrine Pratt, great grandson, Cameron Pratt and Great Granddaughter Sadie Haskin.
She is survived by Daughter, Kim Sanford and husband George, Son Jan Thomas Rudbeck, grandchildren, Robert Michael Sanford and wife Evan, Austin Sanford and wife Melissa, Jerrie Haskin and husband Dean, Dawn Pratt, Heather Sumners and Sandy Sanford. She also had 10 great-grandchildren; Isaiah, Sarah Grace, Kylie, Everett, Aubrie, Elise, Jack, Jesi, Mallorie and Kyle
Interment of ashes will be at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery, Navy Section.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020